DEL PASO HEIGHTS -- A restaurant and a water main on Grand Avenue in Del Pas Heights suffered damages after a car crash around 4 a.m. Friday.

A car lost control and crashed into Tori's Place restaurant right across the street from Grant Union High School.

A water main pipe at a church next door was also damaged during the crash.

At this time it is not known what caused the accident or if the driver suffered any injuries.