‘We Said Enough:’ Women in Politics Call for Halt to Workplace Sexual Harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The mounting allegations against Harvey Weinstein have rocked Hollywood and prompted women everywhere to open up and stand up against sexual harassment.

This week, an open letter signed by hundreds of women in California politics surprised a lot of people. It details groping, inappropriate touching and insults disguised as jokes in what women in state politics are calling a "pervasive culture of sexual harassment."

Two of the women who signed it are partners in the Sacramento lobbying firm DiMare Brown Hicks & Kessler, LLC.

Jodi Hicks and Alice Kessler can easily recall moments of sexual harassment toward them and their colleagues.

"Someone came up and grabbed a woman colleague in front of everyone, and nobody... they all laughed," Hicks said.

"That's just the tip of the iceberg," Kessler said. "We've learned in recent days of criminal acts being committed and it's not shocking or surprising to us."

Hicks and Kessler are in positions where they don't need to keep quiet in order to preserve their career. Yet, they understand that, from Hollywood to politics, some women are not as fortunate.

They also understand that sometimes sexual harassment is not easily identifiable.

"They may not be in a situation where they can safely come forward," Kessler said. "So, I thought it was my responsibility to help be a part of that and be that voice."