West Sacramento Man to Stand Trial for Deaths of His 3 Children

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A West Sacramento man has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly killing his three children and trying to murder his wife.

A Yolo County judge ruled Friday that Robert Hodges must face trial for the deaths last month of his 11-year-old son, 9-year-old daughter and 7-month-old son.

According to the Sacramento Bee , police testified Friday that Hodges told them he was in financial crisis and had considered killing himself and his family for a year.

Hodges allegedly told police he suffocated his son and used a belt to choke the other children, stopping after each killing to gather his courage.

He’s also charged with trying to choke his wife.

Hodges has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors haven’t said whether they’ll seek the death penalty.