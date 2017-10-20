Winter’s Possible Mudslides, Floods Could Cripple an Already Devastated Yuba County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA COUNTY -- In Yuba County homeowners are returning to the Cascade Fire’s burn area.

Although the flames are out, there could be a long winter ahead, and mudslides and water contamination are concerns for residents. Cal Fire says they did what they could by digging trenches to redirect the water away from the burn area.

“It’s awful, I don’t even like looking at it," said Carol Plumbo. "That’s why I got my back turned that way.”

It was the first time Plumbo returned to her mobile home since her daughter woke her from a deep sleep the night of the Cascade Fire.

“I was sleeping, sleeping in bed," Plumbo said. "I would have been cooked, me and my two little dogs.”

While the rain has helped douse any hot spots left in the Cascade’s burn area, it’s also caused some to worry.

“Yeah, we might get some mud sliding, I’m hoping not,” said Kim Hobbs, Plumbo's daughter.

Hobbs knows she’ll have to do some landscaping before rebuilding a house for her mom on the same property. She said by building a new home on the same land it will be easier to insure than a mobile home.

She said the county has told her so far the drinking water from her well is fine and not contaminated by any ash.

“Environmental health came within an hour's notice and reinspected everything,” Hobbs said.

The California Department of Water Resources said it was closely watching burn areas. Later this winter the agency said it will be monitoring mud and debris flows, preventing flooding with flood fight specialists and materials.

However, for now, Plumbo is not worried about future problems, only the loss she just suffered and all the belongings she can't recognize anymore.

“I just bought all new furniture... everything. Brand new refrigerator too,” she said.