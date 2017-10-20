Women Armed with Butcher Knives Rob Stockton Business

STOCKTON — Police are searching for two suspects who used butcher knives to threaten an employee then steal money from a Stockton business Friday morning.

Both women were wearing black hooded sweatshirts when they walked into the business on East Fremont and North Filbert streets.

They pointed their knives at an employee, who handed them a box full of money. She was not injured in the robbery.

The Stockton Police Department reports the suspects escaped the scene in a white car, perhaps a 1988 Acura, driven by a Hispanic man.

Officials say both women were Hispanic. One of the women was around 28 to 30 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 230 pounds. The other was 5 feet 5 inches tall, 220 pounds and wore blue jeans.