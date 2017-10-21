15-Year-Old Hospitalized After South Sacramento Hit and Run

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A 15-year-old has been hospitalized after he was hit by a car Saturday afternoon while riding his bike.

Jeremy Pierman with CHP South Sacramento reports officials are still searching for the driver of the white Toyota who struck the teen as he was riding through the crosswalk on Chandler Drive near Stockton Boulevard.

The driver drove away eastbound on 66th Avenue around 3:41 p.m.

The boy complained of pain following the incident and has been transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to Pierman.

There are currently no leads surrounding the driver of the Toyota.

