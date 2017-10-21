Directors Guild Files Disciplinary Charges Against Weinstein

NEW YORK (AP) — The Directors Guild of America announced Saturday it has filed disciplinary charges against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The group said it filed the charges on Oct. 13.

Weinstein has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in the weeks since The New York Times and The New Yorker published exposes alleging decades of sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

The Television Academy, which bestows Emmy awards, said a disciplinary hearing set for November could lead to termination of his membership.

More than 40 women have accused the 65-year-old Weinstein of harassment or abuse.

Actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Lupita Nyong’o have accused Weinstein of harassment, while actresses Asia Argento and Rose McGowan said he raped them.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The directors guild issued a statement condemning sexual harassment in general following a board meeting New York on Saturday.

“There must be no tolerance for such deplorable abuses of power,” the statement said. “This isn’t about one person. We must recognize sexual harassment is endemic in our society, and painfully, in our industry.”

The group added that “every individual has the right to a safe workplace.”

An attorney for Weinstein did not immediately return a call seeking comment.