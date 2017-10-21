HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Oct. 20

El Camino versus Christian Brothers at Hughes Stadium – Christian Brothers wins 52 to 6

Game of the Week - Antelope at Del Campo - Del Campo wins 33 to 10

Modesto at Downey - Modesto wins 38 to 28

Roseville at Whitney - Whitney wins 56 to 7

Sheldon at Grant - Sheldon wins 30 to 27

Elk Grove at Monterey Trail - Monterey Trail wins 48 to 7

Davis versus Pleasant Grove at Sheldon - Pleasant Grove wins 57 to 56 in overtime

Fan Favorite - Inderkum at River Valley - Inderkum wins 25 to 20

Capital Christian at Dixon - Capital Christian wins 52 to 27

Woodcreek at Rocklin - Rocklin wins 52 to 21