HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Oct. 20

El Camino versus Christian Brothers at Hughes Stadium – Christian Brothers wins 52 to 6
Game of the Week - Antelope at Del Campo - Del Campo wins 33 to 10
Modesto at Downey - Modesto wins 38 to 28
Roseville at Whitney - Whitney wins 56 to 7
Sheldon at Grant - Sheldon wins 30 to 27
Elk Grove at Monterey Trail - Monterey Trail wins 48 to 7
Davis versus Pleasant Grove at Sheldon - Pleasant Grove wins 57 to 56 in overtime
Fan Favorite - Inderkum at River Valley - Inderkum wins 25 to 20
Capital Christian at Dixon - Capital Christian wins 52 to 27
Woodcreek at Rocklin - Rocklin wins 52 to 21