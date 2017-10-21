Las Vegas on the Minds of Many at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- One of Sacramento’s biggest music festivals, Aftershock, kicked off Saturday in Discovery Park.

The music festival will feature Nine Inch Nails Saturday night and Ozzy Osborne on Sunday.

It comes just 21 days after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Yet, the national tragedy has not kept people away from the music they love.

“I like the culture, I like to be around the people,” said Dan Peterson.

Aftershock is one of Peterson’s favorite shows; he’s been attending every year since 2013.

“I like that energy,” Peterson said.

However, the mass shooting in Las Vegas has Peterson and many others, including the performers, second guessing.

“It was a concern, it was definitely a concern,” Peterson said. “I’m not going to live my life being afraid of people who are going to do crazy things.”

“Try to live your life regardless of tragedies like that,” said J.D. Brubaker, lead guitarist for August Burns Red.

August Burns Red just released a new album and will be on tour for months to come.

“I don’t want to live my life in fear, and I think if you let that affect you you’ll lock yourself in your house and you won’t do anything, and that’s just no way to live,” Brubaker said.

Security was tight getting in and everyone received a pat down.

Squiggy Digiacomo runs "The Music Experience," an interactive guitar exhibit that travels to music festivals putting the instruments in the hands of the fans.

“It’s hard to not think about it," Digiacomo said of the recent shooting.

From city to city, he says most people feel safe at festivals like Aftershock and he’s seen no drop in attendance.

“It’s in the back of our minds, obviously, but we don’t want that to be front and center and scare people away,” he said.

