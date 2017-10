STANISLAUS COUNTY — Authorities in Stanislaus County are investigating a homicide that left two women dead in Newman.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday in a remote area near Orestimba and Bell roads and Interstate 5.

When authorities arrived they discovered two women who had been shot in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, their identities are not being released.

