UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine Accepting Donations for Animals Injured in Northern California Wildfires

DAVIS — The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is accepting donations to help care for pets injured and/or displaced by the Northern California wildfires.

In the past two weeks, the group has been caring for a total of 67 animals and they expect more to show up.

Most animals being treated suffer from burns but some have come in with other injuries.

The veterinary center is also posting additional information about unclaimed pets on their Facebook page.

Those who would like to donate to the UC Davis Veterinary Catastrophic Need Fund can do so HERE.