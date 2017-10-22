18-Year-Old Suspected Drunk Driver in Fiery Crash to be Booked for Felony Manslaughter

MODESTO — An 18-year-old, suspected of driving under the influence and causing a fiery crash, will be booked on suspicion of felony manslaughter Sunday.

CHP Modesto Officer Richard Kennell reports officials believe Alejandro Valdovinos, 18, was intoxicated as he drove a Mustang eastbound on West Main Street Sunday morning. A Chevrolet sedan was stopped at a four-way stop sign at the intersection on South Carpenter Road when Valdovinos struck the back of it, causing both cars to spin out of control.

Thomas White told FOX40 Valdovinos had been driving erratically behind him. White says he chose to pull over and allow the 18-year-old to pass him.

When Valdovinos crashed into the sedan, White jumped out of his car and pulled the 18-year-old driver and his passenger out of their car.

Valdovinos’ Mustang and the Chevrolet burst into flames and White was unable to pull the other driver to safety. The Chevrolet driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Valdovinos walked away with minor injuries. His passenger sustained major injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital.