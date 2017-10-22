CUSD Students May Not Be Returning to School Monday as Teachers Continue Strike

CALAVERAS COUNTY — Parents of the Calaveras Unified School District still do not know if their children will be returning to school Monday as teachers from the district’s nine schools continue to strike.

The school district met with the Calaveras Unified Educators Association for 10 hours Saturday to go over issues surrounding low wages, classroom size and school safety. Cynthia Menzel with the California Teachers Association reports “teachers feel some progress was made” during the discussions and bargaining will pick back up again Monday.

Calaveras County residents heard from parents and teachers Sunday as they canvassed neighborhoods.

Among the issues shared Sunday with neighbors were the low ratio of teachers to students. Superintendent Mark Campbell says by next year the numbers should average around 24 students to each teacher.

The teachers union and the district have attempted to negotiate a new contract since last year, which teachers hoped would include a 6.5 percent raise in wages.

Picketers will march outside Calaveras High School Monday if Campbell informs parents and teachers that school will not be in session for a third day since Thursday. If classes resume, picketing will begin 30 minutes prior to the start of the day at any school that chooses to reopen.

A “Solidarity Celebration and Rally” will also be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. President Eric Heins of the CTA will speak at the event.