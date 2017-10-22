Passengers with Gunshot Wounds Found After Car Crashes Into Tree

STOCKTON — Stockton police officers discovered three men with gunshot wounds Saturday night in a car that had crashed into a tree.

Initial reports of a shooting led officers to Wilson Way and Anderson Street. Nearby, they located a car, which had struck a tree, according to the Stockton Police Department.

A 19-year-old man, who had been sitting in the backseat of the vehicle, was dead at the scene.

Two 18-year-olds, the driver and front passenger, were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

No suspect information has been reported by detectives. The incidents leading up to the shooting and subsequent crash have not been disclosed.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this investigation.