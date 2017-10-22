Sheriff: Man Shot Dead by Officers After Car Chase Through Stanislaus County

MODESTO — Two officers shot and killed a man Sunday following a car chase that ended in a residential area in Modesto.

Around 1:08 a.m., a man led two Ceres police officers on a car chase through an unincorporated area within Stanislaus County, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The chase ended on Imperial Avenue and Ustick Road, where the officers called in around 1:10 a.m. to report they had shot the driver.

At the scene of an officer involved shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. at intersection of Ustick and Imperial. One man is dead @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/AccbMSsRdO — Ken Mashinchi (@KMashinchi) October 22, 2017

The sheriff’s department reports the man later died at a local hospital.

The officers were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave.

Three separate investigations have been launched by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, the Ceres Police Department and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office. Officials have not released the names of the officers or the driver.