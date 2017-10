Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It's Chroma Kitty's birthday here at FOX40 and she's celebrating with Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento!

Chroma's one birthday wish is to host a food drive for the animals waiting to be adopted by loving families.

You don't even have to leave your house to donate food and supplies to all of the pets in need! Front Street has set up an Amazon wishlist, full of much needed resources to help support the shelter.

Front Street also accepts donations at their location, 2127 Front St. They will be open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.