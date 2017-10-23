Davis Ranch in Sloughhouse Specializes in Pumpkins, Sweet Corn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLOUGHHOUSE -- Pumpkins, mazes and and sweet corn -- it's what Davis Ranch in Sloughhouse is known for.

From late September to the end of October, Davis Ranch attracts thousands of visitors.

"I think it just takes them back to their childhood, and everybody is ready to be done with summer. And the leaves are changing color and everybody is excited for the holiday season so it brings them out," said Jim Ayers, produce manager at Davis Ranch.

The main attraction is pumpkins -- with 20 different varieties to choose from.

Those tens of thousands of pumpkins are grown right here on 80 to 90 acres of the ranch.

Ayers says his favorite attraction is the tractor rides, which take customers out to the field to pick pumpkins.

"People like it a lot, and you get to talk to them out there and you get a little more personal touch," Ayers said.

Paul Murphy and his family have been coming to Davis Ranch for years. When his kids were younger he says they loved the pumpkins. Now they come for that famous Sloughhouse sweet corn.

"Everything is fresh, it's good and there is never anything bad. It's reasonable priced. We drive from Granite Bay to come over here," Murphy said.