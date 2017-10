Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Registered dietitian and founder of California Nutrition Group Karina Knight has all the best tips for staying healthy while traveling.

Knight recommends bringing food along on the plane or in the car. Be sure to check with airlines before bringing any foods onto flights.

If traveling by car, coolers can hold protein packed foods like hard-boiled eggs and tuna.

Skip the fast food and chain restaurants when vacationing in a new place. Opt for local spots that offer fresh produce and new dining experiences.

Try to keep active while traveling by taking walks in the airport and scheduling workouts ahead of time.