Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
CLICK HERE TO HELP THE FRONT STREET ANIMAL SHELTER FOR CHROMA KITTY’S BIRTHDAY

Enter Studio40 Live’s Farm to Fork Cook Off Today!

Posted 3:00 PM, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 03:01PM, October 23, 2017

Do you think you have what it takes to cook your signature dish LIVE on TV and compete for the grand prize?  If you are a junior or senior in high school and can make literally ANYTHING taste good, then you have a chance to compete for a scholarship to The Art Institute of California – Sacramento!