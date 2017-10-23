Jamestown Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Off-Duty Deputy

SONORA — A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly assaulting an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, according to the Sonora Police Department.

Just before 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to Stockton Road on reports of fight. When police arrived they say they found 29-year-old Robert Travis Wade Jr. involved in a physical fight with an off-duty Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputy.

Wade was taken into custody.

Officers say the off-duty deputy had allegedly witnessed Wade assault a woman at the edge of the roadway. When the deputy tried to intervene, Wade allegedly turned his aggression toward the deputy.

Neither the deputy nor the female victim were seriously injured.