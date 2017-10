SACRAMENTO — A new Cracker Barrel location broke ground Monday on Howe Avenue.

This will be the chain’s first location in Sacramento, and second in all of California.

The restaurant will be at 1000 Howe Avenue, the site of the old Canton Super Buffet.

Crack Barrel spokesperson Breeanna Straessle says the store will employ between 195 to 215 full-time and part-time employees and feature decor honoring the history of Sacramento.

It is expected to open in May.