North Highlands Street Flooded for Second Time in a Week after Crew Hits Water Main

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- A street in North Highlands was flooded Monday after crews installing fiber optic cables struck a water main.

Neighbors along Shell Street, near Watt and Madison Avenue, were upset to have their neighborhood caked in mud -- especially since this is the second time this has happened within the last week.

"I mean I was just screening on the top of my lungs when it happened. I went, You are kidding me. This is not happening,'" neighbor Linda Wheelock said. "Oh yeah, it was happening."

Comcast crews and subcontractors were working on Wheelock's street around 11 a.m.

She says another crew hit another pipe on the same street on Thursday.

"He came up to me and he goes, 'Ma'am, I am so sorry.' He says, 'We’ll get this all fixed and the water turned on and everything,'" Wheelock said. "And I go, 'This is the second time you’ve done this,' and he goes, 'It wasn’t marked.'"

Comcast is investigating the incident.

Donald Simms, Wheelock's brother, captured video of the flooding on his cell phone. Just after finishing the clean up from Thursday's flooding, he had to call out from work again on Monday.

"I've spoken to several neighbors in the area. They're all so upset. Their cars are all dirty," Simms told FOX40.

Comcast released the following statement:

"On the afternoon of October 23, Comcast crews, along with its contractors, were working in the area of 5077 Shell Street, in North Highlands (near Sacramento) when a water pipe was impacted. Comcast is initiating an investigation as to the cause of this incident, including whether the water lines were clearly marked and within the 6-8 feet of accuracy that is required."