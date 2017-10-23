Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Solely focus on providing quality arts experiences for the community. Sacramento’s very own IMBA performing arts is dedicated to affordable arts instruction. Its professional dance company Ballet Folklórico de Sacramento continually works at redefining the term “Quality Performing Arts”. “Ofrenda Dia de los Muertos” (Offering to the day of the dead) will take us on a firsthand journey through Mexico’s Day of the Dead Festivals.

More info:

Ofrenda Dia de los Muertos

Friday

Doors open at 7:00 pm / show starts at 8:00 pm

Crest Theater downtown

(916) 476-3356

CrestSacramento.com