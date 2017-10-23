× Police: Armed Man Shot, Killed by Officers in Lodi

LODI — Police in Lodi say a man armed with a gun was shot and killed by officers Monday morning.

According to investigators, the man was pulled over near Pleasant Avenue and Turner Road around 8:20 a.m.

When the man started behaving “suspiciously,” officers called for back up.

Police shot the man after they say he got out of his car and pointed a gun at officers.

Lodi police just confirmed an officer involved shooting kills a 35-year-old person off turner and pleasant @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/sJDeKofc1d — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) October 23, 2017

Paramedics arrived on scene to try to help the man but he ultimately died at the scene.

The man was not immediately identified by police. Investigators published a photo of the gun police say the man was holding.

No officers were injured.