Create the perfect gift while learning the art of 'ebru' or marbling! We will be using 100% silk scarves that each participant will create their own design by painting on water. This fun and unique technique lets you take home a truly one of a kind creation! All materials included! Each participant will make two pieces.

More info:

Silk Scarf Marbling Workshop

Thursday

6 - 8pm

Verge Center for the Arts

(916) 448-2985

VergeArt.com