Souls of the City Returns to Old Sacramento for Dia de los Muertos

SACRAMENTO -- Sol Collective in Midtown Sacramento will be hosting the sixth annual Souls of the City in partnership with the Sacramento History Museum.

On Nov. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m., everyone is invited to celebrate and learn about the ancient traditions of Dia de los Muertos.

The Maquilli Tonatiuh Aztec Dancers will lead the official ceremony in their hand crafted regalia.

The ceremony will include altar building, sugar skull designing and cultural arts workshops.

Visit Sol Collective's site for more information on the event.