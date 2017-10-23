Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Sunrise Avenue Shut Down Following Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Roseville

Posted 10:57 PM, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:55PM, October 23, 2017

ROSEVILLE — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving an SUV in Roseville on Monday night, police said.

Officers are investigating the crash, which happened near Sunrise Avenue and Cirby Way just before 7 p.m., police said.

Police say the motorcyclist was headed northbound on Sunrise Avenue when he collided with an Audi SUV that was exiting a shopping center and turning left onto southbound Sunrise.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a young man from the area, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Audi driver stopped and remained at the scene.

Sunrise Avenue will remain closed from just north of Cirby Lane to Madden Lane until 4 a.m.