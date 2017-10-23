Three Small Fires Break Out in Less than an Hour Monday Afternoon

Arson investigators were on scene in Natomas after three small fires broke out within about 40 minutes of each other on Monday afternoon.
Two children spotted along the canal near Natomas Boulevard and Country Club were stopped and questioned after flames burned a 20×20 foot patch near homes.
Sacramento crews were dispatched to this scene around 4:15 while returning to their station from a fire at the Interstate 99/Interstate 5 split.
That blaze burned about an acre in the highway median, close to the roadway as the evening commute cranked up.
There is no known cause for that fire at this time.
Right before flames ignited there, crews had to quiet a fire along the highway at Elkhorn Boulevard.