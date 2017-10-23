Three Small Fires Break Out in Less than an Hour Monday Afternoon

Arson investigators were on scene in Natomas after three small fires broke out within about 40 minutes of each other on Monday afternoon.

Two children spotted along the canal near Natomas Boulevard and Country Club were stopped and questioned after flames burned a 20×20 foot patch near homes.

Arson investigators called out & 2 kids questioned after flames ignite along canal close to homes near Natomas Blvd & Country Club. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/2L8MAVInTP — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) October 23, 2017

Sacramento crews were dispatched to this scene around 4:15 while returning to their station from a fire at the Interstate 99/Interstate 5 split.

That blaze burned about an acre in the highway median, close to the roadway as the evening commute cranked up.

There is no known cause for that fire at this time.

Right before flames ignited there, crews had to quiet a fire along the highway at Elkhorn Boulevard.

All three roadway/canal fires Sac crews had to respond to this afternoon started within about 40 minutes of each other. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/yJUxWkuMaw — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) October 24, 2017