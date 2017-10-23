Uber Driver Injured in Bay Area Gun Battle

SAN BRUNO — An Uber driver is recovering after being shot while driving on Interstate 380 near San Bruno on Sunday night, the CHP said.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to I-380 near El Camino Real in San Bruno and found a 49-year-old Uber driver who had been driving her black 2015 Toyota Corolla with a gunshot wound. The woman had been transporting two passengers that she picked up from San Francisco International Airport when she was shot.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

As the investigation continued, CHP officers found an abandoned 2017 Honda Accord in the center median of I-280 northbound, near Avalon Drive.

Officers believe the Honda was involved in a gun battle with another unknown vehicle on I-380. In its haste to flee the scene, the Honda crashed into a vehicle being driven by an innocent bystander near the I-280 and I-380 transition. The Honda continued onto I-280 for about one mile before it was abandoned.

The CHP Golden Gate Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

The CHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or might have any other information about this incident to call the CHP’s Special Investigations Unit at (510) 622-4609.