Boo at the Zoo

Posted 12:02 PM, October 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:09AM, October 24, 2017

Gary is at the Sacramento Zoo exploring what they have to offer for Boo at the Zoo.

Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All ages: $16
Children under 2 years old are free
Sacramento Zoo members receive $3 off per ticket
*All proceeds from Boo at the Zoo will benefit the general maintenance and animal care at the Sacramento Zoo.
*Rain or shine. No refunds.