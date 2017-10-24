Calaveras Teachers End Strike, Return to Class Wednesday

SAN ANDREAS — After four days, teachers in Calaveras County have ended their strike.

The Calaveras Unified Educators Association says it voted 118-4 to ratify a tentative agreement with the school district.

The specifics of the agreement were not immediately revealed, but a statement from the Teachers Association says teachers “will see a 2-6% raise, depending on where they are on the salary schedule.”

Teachers were also striking for smaller class sizes. The district said it would shrink class sizes for kindergarten through the third grade.