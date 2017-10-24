Caltrans Rail Plan includes Roseville, Elk Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- California's rail blueprint for the next four years envision Capitol Corridor trains running to Roseville every hour, or even every half hour in the next 10 years or so.

The plan targets growing suburban areas like Roseville and Elk Grove for expanded rail options. It will also identify funding sources to implement the plan.

Senate Bill 1, which increased the gasoline tax to fund road repairs, is also expected to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to expand mass transit to relieve freeway congestion.

The statewide plan gets a 60 day public review process before it's approved. Times and locations as well as a draft if the 2018 State Rail Plan can be found online here.