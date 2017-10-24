Families of Deputy Oliver, Detective Davis Remember Loved Ones on Anniversary of Violent Rampage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Tuesday marked three years since Placer County Sheriff's Detective Michael Davis Jr. and Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver died in the line of duty.

For the Davis family, on this date, they feel a profound sense of deep loss. Michael Davis Sr., a Riverside County sheriff's officer, died in a helicopter crash during a drug operation in 1988.

"My dad was killed on the same day, 29 years ago now. Michael, three years ago today," Jason Davis, Michael Jr's brother, told FOX40. "Today, I've been just doing a lot of reflecting. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about Michael or my dad."

For the widow of Deputy Oliver, images of a loving husband and father are alive and well in her mind.

"Seeing him with the kids. That's probably the part that's the hardest but the most memorable," Susan Oliver said.

The brave officers died while in pursuit of a suspect during a six-hour shooting rampage, starting in Sacramento and ending in Placer County.

But on Oct. 24, the loved ones left behind, focus on pleasant memories and positive times.

A portion of Intestate 80 has been dedicated to the fallen detective.

"So I get to see my brother's name on the memorial sign when I come to work and when I leave work," Davis said.

Oliver says a portion of Highway 50 will be dedicated to her husband next month. And three years later, while wounds are still healing, they are able to see good that's come out of tragedy.

"This year is the year I think we really appreciate everything everyone does for us," she said.