‘Hate Incident’ Investigated at Davis High School

DAVIS -- The Davis Police Department is investigating what they call a "hate incident" at Davis High School.

The department says school staff reported seeing a swastika and an anti-Semitic slogan written on a boy's bathroom wall Monday.

The Davis Joint Unified School District says a swastika image was also sent in three separate messages to the high school through a reporting app called STOPit. The app is used by the school and meant to anonymously report bullying and other inappropriate interactions.

Within two minutes, the same image was sent through the app to Harper Junior High School as well.

The police department says dealing with the type of vandalism seen in the bathroom isn't common, but it does happen.

"It doesn't happen often. It's definitely something extraordinary and we definitely look into every incident like that but it has happened before," Sergeant Ilya Bezuglov said. "I've been with the Davis Police Department for approximately 18 years, unfortunately I've witnessed incidents of that sort."

In a statement sent to FOX40, the district said the incident won't be tolerated:

This type of activity is not tolerated by DJUSD and runs counter the principles of inclusion to which we ascribe and we share this information with our parent community in order to reinforce this message.

Meanwhile, investigators say if the person responsible for this is watching, come forward and take responsibility. Police added the district attorney's office will decide what charges the suspect will face.