Hope for Hearing Halloween Run is an annual event that helps sustain two local nonprofits, CCHAT Center Sacramento, which provides listening and spoken language services to children with hearing loss and Hope for Healthy Families Counseling Center that provides affordable counseling services to individuals, children, and families.Hope for Hearing Halloween RunSaturday at 8:00amLand Park in SacramentoCorner of Freeport Blvd and Sutterville RdRegister online:916-361-7290