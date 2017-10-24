Hope for Hearing Halloween Run is an annual event that helps sustain two local nonprofits, CCHAT Center Sacramento, which provides listening and spoken language services to children with hearing loss and Hope for Healthy Families Counseling Center that provides affordable counseling services to individuals, children, and families.
More info:
Hope for Hearing Halloween Run
Saturday at 8:00am
Land Park in Sacramento
Corner of Freeport Blvd and Sutterville Rd
Register online:
H4HRun.org
916-361-7290