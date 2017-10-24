Joan Lunden Shares Her Breast Cancer Story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breast cancer survivor Joan Lunden and Oncology nurse Tina Pryor are chatting with Paul about ways those diagnosed with cancer can go into the situation feeling a sense of empowerment.

"At Home with Joan" brings her own experience battling breast cancer together with the experience of other patients to help support, inspire and empower patients undergoing strong chemotherapy to be their own best advocate. Through At Home with Joan, Lunden is encouraging patients to become active participants in their treatment plan by asking questions early on and throughout treatment.