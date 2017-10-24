Lodi Testing Parking Meters in Downtown to Mixed Reaction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- The City of Lodi is in the middle of a trial period for parking meters downtown.

Sunday, five parking meters were installed on school street that cover nine spaces.

The city will have the meters in place for 30 days and then reassess if they want to keep them and possibly add more, or get rid of them.

The current rate is $1.00 and hour with up to 90 minutes max for parking.

"Our intent is to use that revenue to make sure downtown is clean and safe and a place people want to come," Charlie Swimley, Lodi's director of public works told FOX40.

Swimley says the parking meters come from Municipal Parking Services. The Minnesota-based company is charging the city for the temporary meters, unless of the city decides to purchase them at the end of the trial period.

Many people in Lodi are not happy about having to pay for parking downtown.

"I've had some of my regular customers say that if these become permanent, they are not coming down here anymore," Lodi Beer Company owner Sam Rehmke said.

The city says there is no exact formula for determining whether or not the trial period was a success over the 30 day trial period, rather multiple factors including potential revenue, customer and business feedback will all be part of the equation.