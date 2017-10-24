MMA Training for Disabled Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is checking out the Nonprofit Organization, Ranger Road -- Ranger Road is a nonprofit charity providing veterans the necessary tools to be successful during the crucial transition from military to civilian life. It was founded by Army Ranger, MMA fighter and Police Officer, Mikhail Venikov. Ranger Road believes the bond and camaraderie created in the military is truly special and an experience only those who have served are able to grasp an understanding of.

In November, Ranger Road will be sponsoring 20 disabled veterans who will be participating in the Spartan Race in Sacramento.