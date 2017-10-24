Newman Community Shocked by Mysterious Deadly Shooting of Two Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWMAN -- Two friends were found shot to death Friday down Orestimba Road in a remote part of Newman, leaving the community shocked.

"A lot of things don't add up," Tanya Aguilar said. "Just the way they were found out there."

The whole town is talking about the mystery -- why one of their own, 27-year-old Tiffany Herrera, and her friend Lisa Herger, 29, of Patterson, would travel down that road alone.

Many in Newman found out about the tragedy by seeing donation jars at the grocery store.

"She was always outgoing and fun to be around, especially with those guys," Johnny Sousa, the youngest in their mutual group of friends, said of Herrera.

Tuesday, Herrera's family said she was a mother of three and all they want is justice. They are raising money for her funeral through a GoFundMe page.

FOX40 also reached out to Herger's family, but have not heard back.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting as a drive-by. The nearest neighbor to where the women were found is a couple miles away, and they didn't hear any gunshots.

"It seemed like either someone was after them, or what I thought was maybe they were in a car with someone and maybe they got kicked out of the car," Sousa said. "Just to be out there by yourselves? It seems kind of fishy, you know?"