Join the Tower of Niceness for our 1st annual Night of Niceness event. An evening dedicated to raising money and awareness for those in need in our community. You’ll enjoy a night of inspiring ideas, heartwarming stories, along with some awesome food and music. There will be no live or silent auction items (your ticket is your donation), just a chance for you to connect with amazing people and organizations in the community -and have some fun. And as always 100% of the proceeds will go to our niceness projects this holiday season including Help the Homeless and our Tower Toy Drive as well as help us raise money for our 501 c(3) non-profit status. And did we mention a delicious catered dinner is included!? Seating is limited, so make sure to grab your ticket today and get ready to get inspired. Thank you for your niceness!



More info:

Night of Niceness

Friday 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Randy Peters Catering & Event Center

105 Vernon Street, Roseville

Children/students $25; adults: $50

707-292-9500

NightOfNiceness.com