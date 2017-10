STOCKTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on 8th and Ophir Street, near Williams Brotherhood Park in South Stockton.

Officers responded to the area around 5 p.m. Tuesday and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. The man later died at the hospital, police said.

Investigators say there is no suspect of motive information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.