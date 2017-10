Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is getting details from Emily Weller with the Silver Orange about their upcoming event Sac Rocktoberfest -- an all-ages community fundraiser featuring costume contests, food, safe trick-or-treating, raffle prizes, artists showcase and live music. Recommended donation is $4-10 for the Screaming Orange Benefit Concert.

Sac Rocktoberfest

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

922 57th St, Sacramento