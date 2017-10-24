Your Halloween Contact Lenses Can Be Dangerous, Health Officials Say

SACRAMENTO — Decorative contact lenses one might wear as part of a Halloween costume may be dangerous, California Department of Public Health officials warned on Tuesday.

“Wearing any kind of contact lens, including decorative lenses, without proper consultation of an eye care professional can cause serious injury,” Dr. Karen Smith said. “The risks include infection, ulcers, decreased vision, cuts or scratches to the surface of the eye, itchiness or redness. If these conditions are left untreated, the injuries can progress rapidly. In severe cases, blindness and eye loss can occur.”

Selling contact lenses without a prescription is illegal, public health officials said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, no type of contact lens is without risk.