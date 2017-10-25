5 Misconceptions About Girl Scouts

Dr. Linda Farley with Girl Scouts Heart of Central California is in the studio with Mae to discuss common misconceptions about Girl Scouts.
Myth: Girls need the Eagle Scout award.
Fact: The Girl Scout Gold Award is as prestigious--and perhaps more rigorous--than the Eagle.
Myth: Girls need the Eagle Scout award.
Fact: The Girl Scout Gold Award is as prestigious--and perhaps more rigorous--than the Eagle.
Myth: A co-ed space is a sign of progress and gender equality, and should be welcomed.
Fact: Research shows single-gender environment builds confidence in girls.
Myth: Girl Scouts have limited opportunities for outdoor adventure.
Fact: From the backyard to the backcountry, Girl Scouts has a long, storied and successful history of getting girls outdoors.
Myth: Girl Scouts is a social club.
Fact: Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development organization for girls.
To learn more about Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscoutadvantage.org