5 Misconceptions About Girl Scouts

Dr. Linda Farley with Girl Scouts Heart of Central California is in the studio with Mae to discuss common misconceptions about Girl Scouts.

Myth: Girls need the Eagle Scout award.

Fact: The Girl Scout Gold Award is as prestigious--and perhaps more rigorous--than the Eagle.

Myth: A co-ed space is a sign of progress and gender equality, and should be welcomed.

Fact: Research shows single-gender environment builds confidence in girls.

Myth: Girl Scouts have limited opportunities for outdoor adventure.

Fact: From the backyard to the backcountry, Girl Scouts has a long, storied and successful history of getting girls outdoors.

Myth: Girl Scouts is a social club.

Fact: Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development organization for girls.

To learn more about Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscoutadvantage.org