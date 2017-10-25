Chipotle Restaurants in Sacramento to Donate Proceeds to Fire Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Chipotle says all of its restaurants in Sacramento will give customers the opportunity to donate their lunch money to the victims of the recent fires in the North Bay Area.

Chipotle customers must reference the wildfires in the North Bay prior to paying to have their purchase be directed to the relief fund in that area.

FOX40 visited multiple locations of Chipotle in Sacramento and did not see any signage or any other indications that this was going on besides the word-of-mouth from customers.

"I think they should be advertising it because I wouldn't know about it and less somebody told me," said customer Ron Martin.

While there is no issue with the goodwill involved, some customers in Sacramento say they are a little upset that the money was not offered to victims closer to our region.

"It does seem kind of weird, I feel like they should be going to local people who need the help," said customer Ethan Pineschi.

"Yeah, it would have made more sense if our money went to the local fire victims in Yuba and Nevada County," said customer Karen Pal.

The Cascade Fire in Yuba County and the wind complex fires in Nevada County destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed lives.

FOX40 has reached out to Chipotle regarding the concern, however, we have yet to hear back.