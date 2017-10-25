Firefighters Help Fill Downtown Ice Rink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- For the first time in its 26-year history Wednesday, firefighters helped with the flooding of the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink.

"I've never been trained for this. I hope it works out," Sacramento firefighter Dan Hudson said. "We never did this in the Academy. Hopefully I did a good job."

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, it takes about 10,000 gallons of water to fill the downtown rink. Wednesday, they only flooded it with 800 gallons.

It's a seven-day process, filling the rink layer by layer.

"An intricate layer of piping is laid that pumps coolant through layers of water that are sprayed layer by layer over about a seven-day period," Downtown Sacramento Partnership spokesperson Jordyn Anderson said.

Over the next seven days, the weather might not play nice with daytime highs in the 80s. Officials say they're counting on brisk overnight temperatures and the 10-degree coolant to keep the process smooth.

As for the firefighters, literally on thin ice for the first time as they fill the rink, they say they will be better prepared next year.

"Hopefully, we'll get some different shoes for next time," Hudson said.