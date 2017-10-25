Folsom Senior Community Ready to Throw Another Party for Trick-or-Treaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- A group of senior citizens in Folsom has been feeling left out on Halloween.

For eight years in a row, they say no kids came to trick-or-treat at their property. Last year, FOX40 invited viewers to bring their kids in costumes, and the community really came through.

Hundreds of kids showed up.

The community ran out of candy, and it made them feel awesome.

This year, they want the same thing.

The Halloween party will be at Creekview Manor in Folsom this Halloween. That’s Tuesday, October 31st from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It’s during daylight hours,

before the really little ones have to go to bed.

There will be candy, of course, but also hot dogs, drinks and chips.

The address is 1720 Creekside Drive in Folsom, and if you make it out, you will absolutely make their day.