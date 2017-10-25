Grizzly Flats Community Helps CHP Officer After Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIZZLY FLATS -- An injured CHP officer is speaking out to the community he loves after being hurt while he was checking on a traffic complaint.

"Thank you to all the Grizzly Flats citizens who immediately came to my aid," Officer Ian Hoey said in a written statement.

He didn't want to talk about all that happened this week on camera, but it's something folks in one El Dorado County neighborhood won't soon forget.

"I mean, it's sorta asinine for him to even start running, but hey whatever floats his boat."

That's Warren Anderson's take on what happened in his Grizzly Flats neighborhood Monday morning, but freedom at all costs is exactly what the California Highway Patrol says one man was intent on when he ran from a community resource officer after knocking him down.

The effort to stop the situation ended up almost right in front of Anderson's front door.

"I heard sirens, looked out he window saw them do this, whatever you want to call it," Anderson said about watching the cruiser bump the suspect's car.

Officer Ian Hoey was on patrol in an area where most know him by name, following up on several weeks' worth of calls about a Nissan Z.

Investigators say when Hoey first spotted the car that had been identified in multiple reckless and speeding complaints, it was parked the wrong way on a county road in Grizzly Flats.

"Officer Hoey woke up the driver or the person siting in the driver's seat. An altercation occurred and Officer Hoey ended up falling to the ground after that, so it was yeah, just completely out of the blue," said Officer Andrew Brown with the CHP detachment in Placerville.

That's when what could have been routine turned into a raucous pursuit -- first by car.

According to the CHP, Hoey was on the ground when Michael Treece jumped back into his Z, eventually heading down Golden Aspen Drive.

Then Hoey pulled on his 16 years of experience with the force and stopped the car with a PIT maneuver.

"It's meant to spin the vehicle out so that the wheels reverse, therefore causing the vehicle to stall out," described Brown.

While that did slow the Nissan down, it didn't slow down Treece who investigators say went running off into a wooded neighborhood.

Hoey couldn't give chase because of knee and ankle injuries from their first face-off.

Anderson and others rushed in to help him.

"Make sure everybody is OK, we're a long ways away from anybody," Anderson.

Two hours later a CHP plane working with K-9 units from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department spotted Treece near Mount Aukum and Grizzly Flats roads -- finally putting the cuffs on the man suspected of violently trying to keep Officer Hoey from doing his job.

Treece did have outstanding warrants for probation violations when Hoey walked up to his car, but Hoey didn't know who he was approaching.

He was just checking the car that had been mentioned in that list of speeding complaints.

Now Treece is behind bars at the El Dorado County jail facing a long list of new charges, including battery on a police officer and felony evading.

Hoey is recovering well at home.