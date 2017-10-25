Loved Ones Looking for Answers After Ceres Police Shoot, Kill Man Accused of DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is one of three agencies investigating a shooting involving two officers from the Ceres Police Department. The details investigators can share are limited right now, but Nicholas Pimentel's family wants answers.

Bright flickering candles light up a somber evening.

"So hard right now, he definitely didn't deserve what he got," said Pimentel's brother, Matthew Pimentel.

Tears flow as overwhelming grief and anger take over those closest to Nicholas Pimentel.

"We shouldn't even be standing out here, my brother should be right here with us," Nicholas' sister, Summer Pimentel, said.

The 27-year-old dad was shot and killed by Ceres Police.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says at 1:08 Sunday morning, two Ceres police officers were in pursuit of Pimentel's car. Just two minutes later the officers reported shots fired at Imperial Avenue and Ustick Road in Modesto. Pimentel was hit and later died at a hospital.

What led up to the pursuit and shooting is unclear. What his family wants is obvious.

"We're going to fight from the bottom of our hearts to get justice for Nick because that's what he deserves," Summer Pimentel said.

A growing crowd of loved ones gathered around the shooting scene Wednesday night. Friends and family comforted each other while upbeat music played in the background, in an effort to honor Pimentel's memory.

"He would want us to be out here celebrating his life," Summer Pimentel said.

But no song can take away the pain.

"We'll all miss him. God bless all of you and God bless Nick," his mom, Diane Pimentel, said.

The sheriff's office says their focus right now is the investigation an didn't want to make any further comments on the case.

The two officers involved are on leave.