Roseville Police Need Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

Posted 7:12 PM, October 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:11PM, October 25, 2017

Photo Gallery

Do you recognize this man?

Roseville police say that this man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Galleria Boulevard on Tuesday about 5:25 p.m.

The man allegedly handed a bank employee a note demanding money and displayed a handgun in his waistband. The man took the cash and left the bank.

No one was hurt. And no one saw the man’s vehicle.

Witnesses describe the robber as a white man in his 20s or 30s, standing about 5-feet-9-inches to 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing between 170 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan “boonie” hat, a dark long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Roseville Police Department.